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TLAV Ivermectin Suppression- California Declares Monkeypox Emergency - The Manufactured Energy Crisis
The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.rokfin.com/stream/21167/Ivermectin-Suppression-California-Declares-Monkeypox-Emergency--The-Manufactured-Energy-Crisis
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-8-2-22:5?src=embed
https://rumble.com/v1ejd9t-ivermectin-suppression-california-declares-monkeypox-emergency-and-the-manu.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ivermectin-suppression-california-declares-monkeypox-emergency-manufactured-energy-crisis/
Ivermectin Suppression, California Declares Monkeypox "Emergency" & The Manufactured Energy Crisis