From the synagogue to the academy: Jewish voices are rising against Zionism

🤔 Why are so many Jewish activists — from Orthodox enclaves to leftist collectives — turning against Zionism, and what rationale drives their struggle?

👉 Let's take a look at some of them:

🔴 Devout religious groups

🔴 Neturei Karta (“City Guards”)

➡️ Founded in 1938 by Haredi Jews from the devout Old Yishuv community in Palestine.

➡️ The movement rejects Zionism and the State of Israel, believing that a true Jewish state can only be established with the coming of the Messiah, the long-awaited heir to the Davidic line.

🔴 Satmar

➡️ A Hasidic group founded in 1905 in Hungary, known for its staunch anti-Zionist stance.

➡️ Followers believe that creating a secular Jewish state before the Messiah’s arrival defies divine law.

➡️ Guided by Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum, the movement views the Holocaust as a tragic, divine rebuke of Zionism.

🔴 Progressive secular movements

🔴 Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP)

➡️ Founded in 1996 by UC Berkeley students Julie Iny, Rachel Eisner, and Julia Caplan.

➡️ A left-wing Jewish advocacy group opposing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

➡️ Best known for its rallying slogan: “Not in my name.”

🔴 International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN)

➡️ Founded in 2008, this international network is active in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Europe. Its prominent members included late Holocaust survivor Hajo Meyer, former director of the Dutch-Jewish group A Different Jewish Voice (EAJG).

➡️ IJAN calls Zionism “a racist movement” and labels Israel “an apartheid state.”

🔴 Independent Jewish Voices (IJV)

➡️ Launched on February 5, 2007, by 150 prominent British Jews, including Nobel laureate Harold Pinter, historian Eric Hobsbawm, lawyer Sir Geoffrey Bindman, Lady Ellen Dahrendorf, filmmaker Mike Leigh, and actors Stephen Fry and Zoë Wanamaker.

➡️ IJV challenges the assumption that all Jews support Israel, equates Zionism with racism, and champions the Palestinian cause.





👍 @geopolitics_prime