James 2 (KJV Audio Bible)
Busting Myths
James chapter 2 - Audio Bible Reading - the well known chapter that teaches about faith and works. The famous quote "Faith without works is dead," is in this chapter. Sit back and listen to the Word of God. Make sure to like, subscribe, and comment!

Check out more https://www.brighteon.com/channels/authornimocks


