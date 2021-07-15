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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1758 - Franklin Farrens - 2nd report on the crime
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0 view • July 15, 2021
Frank, a Lyft driver, was driving Smith to his destination, when Smith attempted to rob him, before shooting him in the head and fleeing the scene. Frank attempted to drive away, but crashed into a mailbox, before rolling into a parked car.
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