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WHITE LIGHT AND THE GOD GENE, A SOLUTION FOR HUMANITY W/ SHARRY EDWARDS
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343 views • June 02, 2021
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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to discuss the amazing power of white light and the frequencies to direct that light into your body. She explains how the frequencies of white light relates to the God gene and the moment of conception and at the time of death. Her research also uncovers, as displayed by electron microscope images from doctors/researchers, the significant change to human blood after receiving the "covid vaccine" and how to combat and reverse the adverse effects using frequency. You can see her latest findings at https://HealthSoundOptions.com

See source files and frequencies discussed here at https://SarahWestall.com (sources will be uploaded soon if you are watching this soon after the video is uploaded)

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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healthgmofluvaccinefrequencyshotsvirusbloodman madefunctionironsarah westallsharry edwardswhite lightcovidgod genebusiness game changers radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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