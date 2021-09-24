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"MY LOVE TRANSCENDS ALL LAYERS OF ILLUSION IN TIME AND SPACE"....Amazing Revelatory Understanding From The Lord Through Kathy - PART 1
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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176 views • September 24, 2021
Luke 17:21

Gen 3:1-4

Hebrews 1:11

Isaiah 30

Viewers is AWE as "Hyperactive Strobe Lightning" LOADED with color dominate night sky! (NEW)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zZeD1Mg08I

1 Cor 2:6-16

Matt 5:48

1 Peter 1:16

John 4:24

2 Thessalonians 2:1-12

ARAMAIC 2 THESS 2:3
https://theholyaramaicscriptures.weebly.com/i-i-thes-2.html

Hosea 4:6

Revelation 13:17-18

Matt 12:31-32

JULIE WHEDBEE MESSAGE 9/20/21
MY ARROW THROUGH YOUR HEART
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/2021/09/my-arrow-through-your-heart.html

Symbology of the Caduceus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHe3HTfgiik

The Wizard Of Oz: "There's No Place Like Home" (1939)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LT12WuZb_DU

Prophetic Word September 22, 2021 - YOU ARE BEING TRANSFORMED - Shirley Lise
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gftP6VuXF_k

Matthew 4:9-10
______________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

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