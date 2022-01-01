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New Year Episode: Why Christians Should Not Wear Masks (or use Uber)
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160 views • January 01, 2022
What was once old is now new again - welcome back to the world of the persecuted Pre-Nicene Christians. In todays episode, we explore the Covid mask fetish, its biblical backstory and why Christians shouldn't be wearing them - or using Uber. And a dash of good news later in the show.
Episode subjects:
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/uber-require-face-masks-globally-223252955.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://laprimerabiblia.org
Vaccine passports of 2,000 years ago:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/vaccine-passports-have-their-roots-in-610c38d8e87681a71edcdb5c
Covid DNA mutations:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/uk-bio-lab-admits-covid-vaccines-60fa51c5e502fec636064c7c
All episodes on video or audio:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
Religious exemption forms:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
Episode subjects:
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/uber-require-face-masks-globally-223252955.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://laprimerabiblia.org
Vaccine passports of 2,000 years ago:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/vaccine-passports-have-their-roots-in-610c38d8e87681a71edcdb5c
Covid DNA mutations:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/uk-bio-lab-admits-covid-vaccines-60fa51c5e502fec636064c7c
All episodes on video or audio:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
Religious exemption forms:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
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