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New Year Episode: Why Christians Should Not Wear Masks (or use Uber)
First Bible Network
First Bible Network
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160 views • January 01, 2022
What was once old is now new again - welcome back to the world of the persecuted Pre-Nicene Christians. In todays episode, we explore the Covid mask fetish, its biblical backstory and why Christians shouldn't be wearing them - or using Uber. And a dash of good news later in the show.

Episode subjects:

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/uber-require-face-masks-globally-223252955.html

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org

https://www.marcionitechurch.org

https://laprimerabiblia.org

Vaccine passports of 2,000 years ago:

https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/vaccine-passports-have-their-roots-in-610c38d8e87681a71edcdb5c

Covid DNA mutations:

https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/uk-bio-lab-admits-covid-vaccines-60fa51c5e502fec636064c7c

All episodes on video or audio:

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com

Religious exemption forms:

https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
Keywords
ubermaskscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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