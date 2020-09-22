I'm the only guy in the world that could be impeached for filling seat: Donald Trump / Nancy Pelosi

#NancyPelosi #DonaldTrump #AmyBarrett #Impeach #SupremeCourt #RBG



President Donald Trump dared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to impeach him a second time after she refused to take that maneuver off the table to stall a Supreme Court vote.



'I'm the only guy in the world that could be impeached for filling a seat,' Trump complained at his Toledo, Ohio rally Monday night, noting that he was 'constitutionally obligated' to nominate a new justice. 'Go ahead, I want them to do that.'



Trump and Senate Republicans want to push through a GOP-approved Supreme Court pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election, when the White House and the Senate could change hands.



Democrats are arguing that it's too close to the election, pointing to how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow Democratic President Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick Merrick Garland to get a vote because it was an election year.



Garland was chosen by Obama in March 2016 a month after the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.



During back-to-back campaign events Monday night in Ohio, Trump told crowds his pick would indeed be a woman and that he would announce her name on Friday or Saturday.



At the Toledo Express Airport, Trump was met several times with 'fill the seat!' chants.



On Sunday, Pelosi had refused to take a second impeachment off the table, saying that 'protecting our democracy requires us to use every arrow in the quiver.'



On Monday night, Trump suggested Republicans would take back the House, which polling indicates will not happen.



'We're going to take back the House, we're going to get rid of this "crazy" Nancy Pelosi,' Trump said. 'People are so tired of her.'