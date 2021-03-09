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5,300-mile cab trip from Moscow to the Russian Far East
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60 views • March 09, 2021
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A Russian man suffering with the fear of flying hired a cab to take him from Moscow to Khabarovsk, which a city in the Russian Far East.
He paid a taxi-driver, guest worker from Kyrgyzstan, 250,000 rubles (around $3,300) for 8,500-kilometer (5,300 mile) trip.
The driver said that the trip was “rather educational” even though the passenger “drank a lot of vodka”.
The driver spent several months in Khabarovsk working as a cabbie and trying to find a client for the trip back.
Source: https://khabara.ru/172590-news.html
A Russian man suffering with the fear of flying hired a cab to take him from Moscow to Khabarovsk, which a city in the Russian Far East.
He paid a taxi-driver, guest worker from Kyrgyzstan, 250,000 rubles (around $3,300) for 8,500-kilometer (5,300 mile) trip.
The driver said that the trip was “rather educational” even though the passenger “drank a lot of vodka”.
The driver spent several months in Khabarovsk working as a cabbie and trying to find a client for the trip back.
Source: https://khabara.ru/172590-news.html
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