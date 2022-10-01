The Truth About The NFL After One Of The Scariest Injuries Ever Seen

Owen calls out the corruption within the NFL that allowed Tua Tagovailoa to continue playing after already suffering multiple concussions resulting in him having a seizure live on air.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.