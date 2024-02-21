Create New Account
Bull's Eye Hit': Houthi Drone Burns Another Ship; U.S. Forces 'Fail' To Intercept Attack
Published Yesterday

The Houthis are in total revenge mode over Israel's raging war in the Gaza Strip. The Yemen-based resistance group has once again attacked a ship in the Red Sea. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the vessel sustained damage after being hit by a drone.

