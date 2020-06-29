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Germany in Bible prophecy
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191 views • June 29, 2020
Indeed, the Bible speaks about Germany, as well as about all leading nations in our world. What is behind the German way of thinking? What are we going to see soon in relation to Aryan ideology? What is the role of Germany in our modern world? What lies ahead for the Anglo-Saxon peoples? What does a French historian Andre Brissaud reveal to us in his book "Hitler and the black order"?
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