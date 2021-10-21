© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a threat to the People..!
Follow
3
Share
Report
60 views • October 21, 2021
Queensland Premier Naughty Anastasia unashamedly issues threats to the people and admits on camera during a LIVE press conference that she is planning to detain the unjabbed in quarantine camps!! Wake up Australia!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.