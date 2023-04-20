https://gettr.com/post/p2ew4k2157a

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Brother Changdao: Regardless of what the CCP does, it cannot stop our fellow fighters from continuing to take down the CCP and spreading the truth, nor can it stop the New Federal State of China from becoming the most outstanding organization and group of people in the world. The trend of taking down the CCP has already formed, and the CCP can only wait for the day of its demise. Time will prove the great things that Mr. Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China have done.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】长岛哥：无论中共做什么，都阻止不了战友们继续灭共和传播真相，也阻挡不了新中国联邦成为全世界的最优秀的一个组织和人群。全世界灭共的趋势已经形成，中共只有等着被灭的那一天。历史会证明郭文贵先生和新中国联邦做了哪些伟大的事。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平