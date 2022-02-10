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The tragedy of Dr. Bonnie Henry.
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247 views • February 10, 2022
This video reveals the harm caused by the decisions of one Dr Bonnie Henry. It suggests that B.H. may not be aware of the harm she has caused but I for one can't believe someone in her position couldn't possibly know. With every other leader and health officer around the world she has cooperated in the execution of a plan to fool good people into giving up their freedoms and to be left having to deal with the trauma. Her actions are criminal.
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