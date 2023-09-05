Northern Light Alliance assembles and arms parents to protect children

Jack is here to inform us of a new group called the Northern Light Alliance. Gay, transsexual and straight men and women across Canada formed NLA summer 2023 to organize around reducing gender ideology's impact on Canadians and our country.
https://twitter.com/NLA_Canada
https://www.northernlightalliance.ca/
