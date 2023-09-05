Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Northern Light Alliance assembles and arms parents to protect children
channel image
Unscrew the News
0 Subscribers
4 views
Published 15 hours ago

Jack is here to inform us of a new group called the Northern Light Alliance. Gay, transsexual and straight men and women across Canada formed NLA summer 2023 to organize around reducing gender ideology's impact on Canadians and our country.

https://twitter.com/NLA_Canada
https://www.northernlightalliance.ca/


Keywords
childrenschoolcultparentsgenderindoctrinationtranssafeprotectconfusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket