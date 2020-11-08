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America First - Austria Second Willkommen Österreich
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16 views • November 08, 2020
Source: http://everysecondcounts.eu/
Austria Second, Beitrag | Austria Second, contribution:
Es werden von den Österreichischen Kabarettisten Christoph Grissemann und Dirk Stermann im Beitrag selbst - Fritzl, Genetik, DNA, Felix Baumgartner, Adolf Hitler, Sebastian Kurz, Conchita Wurst, Peter Seisenbacher, Gewalt, Kindesmissbrauch, Pogrome, Militär, Arnold Schwarzenegger, das Österreichische Skiteam, Freimaurer, Monarch, intergenerationeller Missbrauch, verfügbare Kinder, Baphomet, Inzest, super heroes (soldiers) - also fast durchgehend Bezüge zu MK Ultra und Satanismus angesprochen – besser kann man Österreich nicht beschreiben.
Austrian Second, contribution:
Austrian comedians Christoph Grissemann and Dirk Stermann are pointing out in the Austrian Second contribution mainly themes belonging to MK Ultra and Satanism, traditionally embedded in this country: Fritzl, genetics, DNA, Felix Baumgartner, Adolf Hitler, Sebastian Kurz, Conchita Wurst, Peter Seisenbacher, violence, child abuse, bans, military, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian ski-team, freemasonry, monarch, intergenerational abuse, available children, Baphomet, incest, superheroes (soldiers) – better you cannot describe this country.
More, especially about Austria: www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com
Austria Second, Beitrag | Austria Second, contribution:
Es werden von den Österreichischen Kabarettisten Christoph Grissemann und Dirk Stermann im Beitrag selbst - Fritzl, Genetik, DNA, Felix Baumgartner, Adolf Hitler, Sebastian Kurz, Conchita Wurst, Peter Seisenbacher, Gewalt, Kindesmissbrauch, Pogrome, Militär, Arnold Schwarzenegger, das Österreichische Skiteam, Freimaurer, Monarch, intergenerationeller Missbrauch, verfügbare Kinder, Baphomet, Inzest, super heroes (soldiers) - also fast durchgehend Bezüge zu MK Ultra und Satanismus angesprochen – besser kann man Österreich nicht beschreiben.
Austrian Second, contribution:
Austrian comedians Christoph Grissemann and Dirk Stermann are pointing out in the Austrian Second contribution mainly themes belonging to MK Ultra and Satanism, traditionally embedded in this country: Fritzl, genetics, DNA, Felix Baumgartner, Adolf Hitler, Sebastian Kurz, Conchita Wurst, Peter Seisenbacher, violence, child abuse, bans, military, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian ski-team, freemasonry, monarch, intergenerational abuse, available children, Baphomet, incest, superheroes (soldiers) – better you cannot describe this country.
More, especially about Austria: www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com
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