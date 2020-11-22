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Oxford Epidemiologists – No Evidence that Coronavirus Masks Make Any Difference
Dryburgh
Dryburgh
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64 views • November 22, 2020
“BY ALL MEANS PEOPLE CAN WEAR MASKS BUT THEY CAN’T SAY IT’S AN EVIDENCE-BASED DECISION"

— Carl Heneghan (Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine, University of Oxford, Editor In Chief with BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine)

“ASIDE FROM PEOPLE WHO ARE EXPOSED ON THE FRONTLINES, THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT MASKS MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE"

— Tom Jefferson (Honorary Senior Research Fellow, Centre For Evidence Based Medicine, University of Oxford)

Twitter: @hyperwellbeing / @DryburghDotCom

Source: https://unherd.com/thepost/oxford-epidemiologists-suppression-strategy-is-not-viable/ (Copyright Unheard, Permission Obtained)

Blog Entry: https://dryburgh.com/coronavirus/2020/11/carl-heneghan-coronavirus-masks-do-not-work/

Podcast: https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com

Disclaimer: My interest is a broader public discourse. I am fully confident that mainstream media has been misleading, deceptive and at times, spread misinformation regarding SARS-CoV-2 / COVID19. This has been compounded by Big Tech censorship and their “fact checkers” who are more akin to “thought police”. Unless stated otherwise, Sharing ≠ Endorsement. Broad public discourse is (was?) part of a normal scientific and political process in a modern democratic society.
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