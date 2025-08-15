BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bringing it all Together - 2025 (Summer)
Cleansing The Bloodline
Cleansing The Bloodline
45 views • 1 day ago

Is Trump really who he says he is? A look at many of his associations - Breaking down the details of Stargate, the people involved, and where they are headed with AI -  delving into the Gaza takeover, Fake Israel, and Trump connections to the Rothschilds - Update on the progression of the Noahide laws being rolled out in America and world-wide, Abraham Accords, how Freemasonry is tied into all of it, and the biblical passages which align to the times we are in as we spiral toward the New World Order and One World Religion.

Stop Noahide Law

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2017/04/stop-noahide-law-site-key.html


The Stargate Project: What You’re Not Being Told

https://www.rifttv.com/the-stargate-project-what-youre-not-being-told/


Why is WiFi so Uniquely Harmful?

https://keithcutter.substack.com/p/why-is-wifi-so-uniquely-harmful?triedRedirect=true


Oh SH*T! What is Bill Gates up to with Trump right now? | Redacted w Clayton Morris

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umWHwBoIoxo


Trump & Palantir Creating SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM WORSE Than CHINA!

https://youtu.be/Fg1JZDIconk?si=umwYfOPYiTjGBaNl


Peter Thiel: The Shadowy Power Behind America’s Corporate Control

https://jasonsalley.medium.com/peter-thiel-the-shadowy-power-behind-americas-corporate-control-671e8f5a8bbf


US Army appoints Palantir, Meta, OpenAI execs as Lt. Colonels

https://thegrayzone.com/2025/06/18/palantir-execs-appointed-colonels/

Keywords
trumpbiblejesusalienpopegazaspace forcefreemasonnoahidestargatecatholicism
