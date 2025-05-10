BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.1 UNDER THE WEATHER, fatigue & aches for EK; health is WEALTH MVI_4372
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
96 views • 1 day ago

First it was our dear friend Kim (75 y.o.age), then his wife, Rita (70 y.o.age), then JK, (68 y.o.age), and finally me (67 y.o.age). A deep exhaustion, aches all over, pain in my back and joints, and so little energy that walking was a struggle. Good health, without constant relapses, is, for me, so elusive, and, I know, also for millions of us, in this world where nefarious sorts are targeting our health from a thousand directions.

