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DHS Warns of Muh Terrorism, CDC Says No Masks, Fauci Sacrifice
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90 views • May 15, 2021
Wake up! This should never have gotten this far and you know it. Now DHS is saying if they ease restrictions, the terrorists win. Are you joking?! You CAN'T be this stupid. The time to fight is NOW!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dhs-warns-violent-extremists-may-exploit-covid-restriction-easing-new-attacks/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/honor-system-paper-cards-wont-cut-it-for-covid-vaccine-verification-experts-say-vaccine-passports-are-coming/ar-BB1gLkpG
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fauci-denies-nih-supported-gain-of-function-research-wuhan-lab
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dhs-warns-violent-extremists-may-exploit-covid-restriction-easing-new-attacks/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/honor-system-paper-cards-wont-cut-it-for-covid-vaccine-verification-experts-say-vaccine-passports-are-coming/ar-BB1gLkpG
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fauci-denies-nih-supported-gain-of-function-research-wuhan-lab
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