Reconnecting in a Digital World: Phones, Crypto & Bonding | Family House Pains (Episode 1)

In 2026, modern families battle constant screen distractions, social media pressure, and crypto hype that pull everyone apart. This heartfelt story follows one family’s struggle with phones, online drama, gaming tournaments, and remote work overload. They discover the simple joy of putting devices away for real conversations, laughter, and old-school game nights. A gentle reminder that face-to-face bonds still matter most.





Like if you’ve felt the pull of screens in your home. Share with a parent who needs this message. Subscribe for more family stories and life lessons. Comment: What’s your family’s biggest tech challenge?





Tune in to more Family House Pains https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A63aLQLB9UI&list=PL60b-OAHjSTUlGemUTmH3wXzGc0N5eYHJ

Watch more TFR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6dOqt7VHVM&list=PL60b-OAHjSTVn7OxENCHtG_c5YpW7Nxvq





#FamilyBonding #DigitalDetox #ScreenFree #FamilyTime #Parenting2026