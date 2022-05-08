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Hungary’s Orban added to Ukraine’s ‘enemies list’
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162 views • May 08, 2022
RT.
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has been added to the notorious online database pro-Kiev activists use to blacklist people they consider enemies of Ukraine as Hungary refuses to send weapons to Kiev.
Details: https://on.rt.com/bw4q
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13cv4t-hungarys-orban-added-to-ukraines-enemies-list.html
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has been added to the notorious online database pro-Kiev activists use to blacklist people they consider enemies of Ukraine as Hungary refuses to send weapons to Kiev.
Details: https://on.rt.com/bw4q
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13cv4t-hungarys-orban-added-to-ukraines-enemies-list.html
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