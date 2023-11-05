'1964 CARTOON MAKING FUN OF SINGLE BULLET THEORY!

AMAZING 60 YEARS AGO ON 11/22/1963 OUR TRAITOR GOVERNMENT VICIOUSLY MURDERED PRESIDENT KENNEDY BECAUSE HE CHOOSE TRUTH OVER A SATANIC AGENDA TO DESTROY HUMANITY. I HOPE AS YOU WATCH MY SHOCKING JFK VIDEOS YOU TO CAN SEE THE SATANIC DECEPTION ALL OF USE HAVE BEEN LIVING UNDER. THE SATANIC GOVERNMENT HAS NOW LABELD ALL CHRISTIANS, PATRIOTS AND TRUTHS AS TERRORISTS. WHAT A DAMN JOKE! THESE BASTARDS ARE ALLOWING 1,000'S OF MUSLIM FIGHTING AGE MEN INTO AMERICA TO MURDER ALL AMERICANS. YOU BETTER BE PREPARED TO FIGHT OUR TRAITOR GOVERNMENT BECAUSE ALL AMERICANS A SLATED TO BE PHYSICALLY ELIMINATED IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.