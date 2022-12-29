#somatic #mexicoretreat #healing

Gaia Cosmos- 6 days all inclusive, Pacific Coast, Mexico, 1-6 Feb 2023 Shamanic, somatic, meditation retreat awaken & heal - GAIA COSMOS - 1-6th Feb Pacific coast Mexico An Integration of the 7th and 8th Senses within the divine container of the body vessel Shamanic Ceremony * Meditation * Merging * Embodiment Practises * Circle * Breathwork A glorious immersion of infinite love and healing, bringing you back to your divine self. Guided by Sarita Sol Shamanic Ceremony * Meditation * Attunement * Embodiment Practices * Circle * Breathwork An ocean of love and infinite healing awaits you on this glorious immersion that will take you from the unbounded cosmic womb of all creation right into the grounded elemental heart of Gaia. On this retreat you will come to know yourselves more fully as the microcosmic aspect of our beloved earth in full communion with the stargate potentiality of the void. You will be guided and held in a sacred space as we explore the inner and outer realms through daily, unique embodied shamanic practices and quantum meditations. Merge with sunsets, rebirth your body, converse with stars, this experience will bring you back to your divine self. TO BOOK email [email protected] or go to https://www.sarita-sol.com/gaia-cosmos-pacific-coast-mexico As the new codeses of the 7th and 8th sense begins to flourish within, you will feel a sense of inner peace and intentional consciousness rising to meet the surface of your body vessel and knowing itself more fully as the multi-sensory liminal conduit between the cosmos and the earth. This retreat is for you if you are ready to: *Let go of negative attachments & trauma locked in past memories, emotions & experiences *Love yourself and feel safe in your body *Experience breathwork meditations with the sunrise to connect back to your true essence *Learn to attune to the messages of your heart, and put aside the incessant mind *Learn techniques to empty the mind and remove unwanted thought patterns *Work through your own illusions created by your programming to make way for happiness and freedom *Connect more deeply to the earth and our conscious relationship to it *Purity of purpose through water bathing rituals *Learn to reconnect and trust your inner wisdom and intuition *Experience sunset meditations in honour of our body cycles Some of the unique practices we will be doing together: * A releasing and rebirthing Ceremony within the womb of Gaia *Physical healing through hand light pathways technique *Sunrise breathwork meditation to receive the 8th sense into the body *Accessing the star tetrahedron in the energy centres *Merging the Meta womb and the brain into an Epsilon brainwave voided state *Walking through double layered matrix illusions *Cleansing ritual in the infinite sea of our deepest longing *Conscious merging of the elements and creatures with our bodily organs *Mirror wisdom of the whale *Sunset meditations of starlight into the bloodstream and darkness into the breath stream And much, much more….. There will also be plenty of time for you to relax and enjoy the delights of this little corner of paradise. Retreat Details: 1st Feb – 6th Feb 2023 All Inclusive Single Rooms / Shared with Private Bathrooms Vegetarian food with seafood options. Location Playa Boquilla, Southern Oaxaca, Pacific coast Nearest Airports are Huatulco or Puerto Escondido Pricing Total Investment €1500/ $1600 please email Sarita: [email protected] to book your place. (Payment plans are available) Terms The balance is fully refunded should travel restrictions resume. TO BOOK email [email protected] or go to https://www.sarita-sol.com/gaia-cosmos-pacific-coast-mexico

