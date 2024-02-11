Create New Account
WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, BENTONITE, ETC) & METHYLENE BLUE!
Sun Fruit Dan
WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, BENTONITE, ETC) & METHYLENE BLUE!


Many people in the alternative detox and healing world ingest various clays such as Zeolite, Bentonite Clay, Diatomaceous earth, Indian healing clay, etc.


But suppose you are someone who is considering taking Methylene Blue, which is a potent nootropic that also has a wide array of detox and healing effects. In that case, you need to know why you should not ingest any clays on the same day as taking Methylene Blue.


If you do not know the reasons as to why, watch this video "WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, BENTONITE, ETC) & METHYLENE BLUE!" from the start to FINISH.


This video is especially essential for anyone already ingesting Methylene Blue and clays on the same day.


