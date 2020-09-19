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Actualité et sectes
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19 views • September 19, 2020
Grâce au travail de l'UNADFI, nous avons l'opportunité de pouvoir comparer les caractéristiques des sectes avec ce que nous vivons actuellement.
sortiesdemprises.com ; checopa.be
Lien pour les dirigeant des anti_sectes Franc-maçon
Pour Catherine Picard, qui a quitté l'UNADFI
https://blogs.lexpress.fr/lumiere-fra...
Miviludes Serges Blisko Qui avait quitté la Miviludes
http://www.souslavouteetoilee.org/201...
sortiesdemprises.com ; checopa.be
Lien pour les dirigeant des anti_sectes Franc-maçon
Pour Catherine Picard, qui a quitté l'UNADFI
https://blogs.lexpress.fr/lumiere-fra...
Miviludes Serges Blisko Qui avait quitté la Miviludes
http://www.souslavouteetoilee.org/201...
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