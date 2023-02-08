Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CrossTalk: Artificial Intelligence is NOT The Anti-Christ
20 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Cross Talk News


Feb 7, 2023


In this episode of CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the devastation of the earthquake in Turkey and the oddities surrounding the event. They also touch on the Chinese spy balloon incident and international militaries using weather as a weapon. Finally, the hosts speak on the importance of acknowledging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the right hands, and how Christians can go about transforming the culture through modern technologies.


Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews

Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.

Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com

Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall

Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial

Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!

Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28pkvs-live-8pm-crosstalk-ai-is-not-the-antichrist.html

Keywords
current eventsmilitarychristianearthquakeaiartificial intelligenceweather weaponsantichristturkeydevastationedward szalllauren witzkecross talkchatgptchinese balloonspy balloonodditiestransform culturemodern technologies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket