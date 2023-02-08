CrossTalk: Artificial Intelligence is NOT The Anti-Christ

Cross Talk News





Feb 7, 2023





In this episode of CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the devastation of the earthquake in Turkey and the oddities surrounding the event. They also touch on the Chinese spy balloon incident and international militaries using weather as a weapon. Finally, the hosts speak on the importance of acknowledging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the right hands, and how Christians can go about transforming the culture through modern technologies.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28pkvs-live-8pm-crosstalk-ai-is-not-the-antichrist.html