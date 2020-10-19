© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oh My! Man Marries Single Mom With 2 Kids, Has A Kid – And Then She Gets Knocked Up By Another Man..
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 19, 2020
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4040/4-kids-with-4-men-call-in-show-march-22nd-2018
▶️Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4040-4-kids-with-4-men-call-in-show-march-22nd-2018
Question: “I am currently going through a divorce with my wife of two years. She was a single mom of 2 (both from different fathers) when I met her. We have a child together who is now 1 1/2 years old. The most imminent reason for the divorce is that I found out 2 months ago that she was a week into carrying another man's child. As you can probably imagine, my biggest concern now is how this is going to affect our son. I want to be able to raise him as best I can despite the fact that his mother and I will be separated. I don't have any support from immediate family and I doubt I will which is why I haven't even explained to them what's going on. I am willing to do whatever it takes and am curious to hear your input on what that might be?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4040/4-kids-with-4-men-call-in-show-march-22nd-2018
▶️Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4040-4-kids-with-4-men-call-in-show-march-22nd-2018
Question: “I am currently going through a divorce with my wife of two years. She was a single mom of 2 (both from different fathers) when I met her. We have a child together who is now 1 1/2 years old. The most imminent reason for the divorce is that I found out 2 months ago that she was a week into carrying another man's child. As you can probably imagine, my biggest concern now is how this is going to affect our son. I want to be able to raise him as best I can despite the fact that his mother and I will be separated. I don't have any support from immediate family and I doubt I will which is why I haven't even explained to them what's going on. I am willing to do whatever it takes and am curious to hear your input on what that might be?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.