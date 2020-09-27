© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US High School Football Featuring: A Stud Two-way player our of LV and a most LIT GA Vs FL Matchup! Must See!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • September 27, 2020
Great athlete, a great matchup, and great instruction for football coaches on today's US High School Football Show: Be sure to like, subscribe and click on notification bell to stay up-to-date on more cool sports, talk, music, and fun from US Sports Network http://www.ussportsradio.net
Part one: He Got Next !! 🔥 6'0 180 | Justyn Rhett '23 Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas, NV ) From Under The Radar - http://www.utrsportsmedia.com/shop/
Part two: Multiple Fronts and Stunts in the 4-3 Defense.
As a young graduate assistant, Greg Vandagriff earned his chops under the tutelage of former NFL head coach and current Tampa Bay Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith in a program that TCU head coach Gary Patterson helped build. At Tennessee Tech, Coach Vandagriff learned the best of the 4-2-5 from Coach Patterson's lasting influence on that program while being mentored in the 4-3 by Coach Smith, one of the NFL's best defensive minds. Coach Vandagriff has meshed all of these experiences together to create the M43 defense, a multiple even front defense. In his 10 years as DC at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Coach Vandagriff's defenses has surrendered less than 13 points a game. Join coach Vandagriff in this course as he clinics coaches about the flexibility of his M43 defense and its multiple fronts and stunts to frustrate any offensive scheme. Get this course and more @ http://shrsl.com/2ixm2
Part three: Game Was HYPED ! Georgia HSFB 🔥 #9 In The Nation Lowndes H.S v Lee County | Action Packed Highlights From Under The Radar: http://www.utrsportsmedia.com/shop/
Part one: He Got Next !! 🔥 6'0 180 | Justyn Rhett '23 Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas, NV ) From Under The Radar - http://www.utrsportsmedia.com/shop/
Part two: Multiple Fronts and Stunts in the 4-3 Defense.
As a young graduate assistant, Greg Vandagriff earned his chops under the tutelage of former NFL head coach and current Tampa Bay Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith in a program that TCU head coach Gary Patterson helped build. At Tennessee Tech, Coach Vandagriff learned the best of the 4-2-5 from Coach Patterson's lasting influence on that program while being mentored in the 4-3 by Coach Smith, one of the NFL's best defensive minds. Coach Vandagriff has meshed all of these experiences together to create the M43 defense, a multiple even front defense. In his 10 years as DC at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Coach Vandagriff's defenses has surrendered less than 13 points a game. Join coach Vandagriff in this course as he clinics coaches about the flexibility of his M43 defense and its multiple fronts and stunts to frustrate any offensive scheme. Get this course and more @ http://shrsl.com/2ixm2
Part three: Game Was HYPED ! Georgia HSFB 🔥 #9 In The Nation Lowndes H.S v Lee County | Action Packed Highlights From Under The Radar: http://www.utrsportsmedia.com/shop/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.