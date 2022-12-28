The Last of the Clintons (1935) HARRY CAREY

Movie Class by PizzaFLIX: Harry Carey (1878–1947) began acting in 1910 to become one of silent film's earliest superstars and successfully transitioned into "talkies." He made 260 films and is best remembered as a cowboy. So much so, John Ford and John Wayne closed their iconic western THE SEARCHERS (1956) with a visual homage to Harry Carey. Stars: Harry Carey, Betty Mack, Del Gordon Writer/Director: Harry Fraser A cowboy infiltrates an outlaw gang to expose them, but after he's ordered to kidnap a young girl they find out his true identity!
