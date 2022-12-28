Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Last of the Clintons (1935) HARRY CAREY
39 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published 20 hours ago |

Movie Class by PizzaFLIX: Harry Carey (1878–1947) began acting in 1910 to become one of silent film's earliest superstars and successfully transitioned into "talkies." He made 260 films and is best remembered as a cowboy. So much so, John Ford and John Wayne closed their iconic western THE SEARCHERS (1956) with a visual homage to Harry Carey. Stars: Harry Carey, Betty Mack, Del Gordon Writer/Director: Harry Fraser A cowboy infiltrates an outlaw gang to expose them, but after he's ordered to kidnap a young girl they find out his true identity!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Keywords
current eventsnewstechnologyentertainmentmusicspiritbelief systemsmedical sciencescumbagsavians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket