BEWARE OF DECEPTION- False Prophets, A Word Of Rebuke

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This rebuke and caution is for Kerry Ann Giddens, of the Youtube channel Sister Kerry Ann. I hope I never have reason to do another video like this, as I want these videos to point only to Jesus. This work is for my Lord and King Jesus Christ, yet precious in the eyes of the Lord are His servants, the prophets, and the lives and souls of his saints.



The church has too few watchmen, which has caused an explosion of 'prophets' like poison mushrooms growing next to a road and people are eating it up like... Poison. Many eat innocently but also because they will NOT abide sound teaching, they love the feeling of community and "family" that many of these wolves give. People are exposed to all sorts of lies because of how easy it is to pretend to be something you're not these days. Just look at how many scandals are exposed in the last five years, in all industries, INCLUDING THE CHURCH. Haven't we learned anything??



There are more wolves, pretenders, thieves and false pastors/ prophets at this time than ever before, yet the Bible tells us they will INCREASE even more than this! So how can a Christian tell the difference, how can God's people use discernment? In this time of technology and easy access to the hard work of God's servants, don't people know how EASY it is to copy from others and claim all of a person's labour as theirs? The Lord will reveal all things, not even when He comes, it won't take that long. False "ministries" will be uprooted from the ground and removed, this is the word of the Lord I've faithfully shared since 2019. God bless.



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They are like clouds with no rain, empty pots who leak water and constantly need to refill themselves from the wells of others. God is not flowing in them. The person I am referring to in this video is known as Kerry-Ann Giddens, of a channel "Sister Kerry Ann". I will not argue in this matter, respectfully, I know what the Word says. The Bible says to mark deceivers in the midst of the Body because of THE HARM THEY CAUSE THE SOULS OF PEOPLE. If you sit with one who pretends and misleads you, how can you prepare for the times of testing? Without Holy Spirit-breathed revelation, no endorsement of God, only sneaky lies and stealing to "prophesy out of their belly"- HOW CAN WE SAY WE ARE PREPARING FOR THE DAY OF THE LORD? That day will burn like an oven (Malachi 4:1)- all who do wickedly shall burn up with it like chaff. "A day that burns like an oven" means trials and severe testing beyond anything any of us has ever, EVER faced- how can someone pretending that God speaks to them be considered fit to prepare anyone for that day? People use technology, published works, and guesswork to steal the labour of others- for what? To "stay relevant"? To be seen? They love the sound of their own voice yet LOOK HOW MANY COME HERE SO CONFUSED because they can't even tell what's real prophecy and what's not! Who pays the cost of these lies- is it your favourite prophet, or YOU? Does the church even care anymore if the messenger enters by the real gate, or climbs over the fence, or do they just want something that feels good for this moment? Let God be true and every man a liar, for He says "IN THE MIDST OF DECEIT the church is trapped, captured by charmers, but also captured because they like hearing what they want to hear."



EZEKIEL 13- If you want to truly know- in ANY ministry- who you are listening to- read Ezekiel 13, especially v17-23. God bless.



STAY IN THE WORD OF GOD. STAY IN IT. It is the sharpest weapon and even when your brain or ears don't always pick up what's in front of you, YOUR SPIRIT MAN WILL BE ALERT AND TELL YOU "RUN, RUN FROM THIS PLACE!" The Body of Christ is like many sheep on the edge of a cliff with an army of wolves closing in behind them, singing Kumbayah and thinking Reckless Love doctrine is how to spot a deceiver. God, you will have to help Your people, in many many ways they do not listen and don't even want to help themselves...