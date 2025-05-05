"This is Nuremberg trial stuff." | Vaccine Damage going Mainstream

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"This is Nuremberg trial stuff."
Oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish: "These were not vaccines. These were horrible gene therapies that could actually integrate into your genome."
"And this is one of the reasons we're seeing this horrendous rise in turbo cancers."
"They were never, ever effective... and they were never, ever safe."
