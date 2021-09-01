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The Truth About Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals
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37 views • September 01, 2021
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“Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals” was written by community organizer Saul Alinsky in 1971. It has become the de facto progressive manifesto for effecting political change.
Opening: “What follows is for those who want to change the world from what it is to what they believe it should be. The Prince was written by Machiavelli for the Haves on how to hold power. Rules for Radicals is written for the Have-Nots on how to take it away.”
Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton met with Saul Alinsky several times in 1968 while she was writing her college thesis on his community organization theories. President Barack Obama’s education was also greatly influenced by Alinsky and his theories.
What is The Truth About Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals – and how does it work?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/rules-for-radicals
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3405/the-truth-about-saul-alinskys-rules-for-radicals
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3405-the-truth-about-saul-alinskys-rules-for-radicals
“Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals” was written by community organizer Saul Alinsky in 1971. It has become the de facto progressive manifesto for effecting political change.
Opening: “What follows is for those who want to change the world from what it is to what they believe it should be. The Prince was written by Machiavelli for the Haves on how to hold power. Rules for Radicals is written for the Have-Nots on how to take it away.”
Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton met with Saul Alinsky several times in 1968 while she was writing her college thesis on his community organization theories. President Barack Obama’s education was also greatly influenced by Alinsky and his theories.
What is The Truth About Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals – and how does it work?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/rules-for-radicals
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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