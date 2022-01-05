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Christian NY Teachers Risk All to Fight: Child Torture Continues at Hands of Covid Death Cult
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12 views • January 05, 2022
While left-wing teachers simply don’t want to work, in New York City teachers who want to work aren’t being allowed to. Michael Kane is a New York special-ed teacher and the founder of Teachers For Choice dot org. He’s been a teacher for more than 14 years, but is currently barred from teaching because he refuses to get the jab. Kane applied for a religious exemption to the vaccine, but like almost everyone, his application was rejected. Kane is now the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the New York city government, and he already won a court victory that forced the city to let him re-submit his religious exemption request. But the city is determined to fight to the bitter end. Kane is planning a protest rally against vaccine mandates in Albany tomorrow. He joins us.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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