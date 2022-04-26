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Trump Names What It Is That Is Killing Our Economy… And Biden Is All About It
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20 views • April 26, 2022
Paul Bois from Breitbart reports, Former President Trump delivered the keynote speech at the Heritage Foundation’s annual leadership conference at the Ritz-Carlton on Thursday where he addressed a range of issues, chief among them being the radical left’s destruction of the American economy via the “Climate Hysteria Hoax.”
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