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FULL SHOW: #EmptyShelvesJoe Becomes No. 1 Trend On Twitter After Biden Attacks U.S. Economy
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150 views • October 15, 2021
America is fully aware of the Biden agenda to oversee the destruction of America as the F Joe Biden chants continue to go viral and now #EmptyShelvesJoe becomes the number one trend on Twitter. Jen Psaki makes an incredible lie or admittance of ignorance during a press statement. Joe Rogan goes viral for a discussion that exposes CNN health expert Dr. Gupta as being totally ignorant when it comes to covid and vaccines. Alex Jones phones in to talk about transgender men raping women in jail and girls bathrooms becoming a normal thing which talking about will now get you censored on social media.
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