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THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH !!! FROM THE DEVIL HIMSELF ..........
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47 views • December 04, 2020
THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH !!! FROM THE DEVIL HIMSELF ..........Who sells their souls? Those who want power, wealth and fame. Working together they have deceived the masses via the use of 24/7 lies and propaganda. I hope this short clip from the movie Suing the Devil helps you understand. .. Quote , Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth. Mahatma Gandhi
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