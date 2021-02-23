WTC 9-11 Wood Plastic and Steel Evidence for Low Temperature Chaos

Many attempts to understand what happened on 9-11 involve high temperatures as the cause. This is the case for either side of the big scientific debate - one promoting jet fuel and office furnishings as the root cause of building failure (or ground zero fires burning for months in order to explain the unusual corrosion)... the other side having nightmares about mythical explosives and super nano thermite. Both sides are apparently wrong when considering the physical evidence of combustible materials found in the dust and on the steel. Steel which is heavily corroded and deformed in some areas like hot plastic. But observed on these weird steel examples are wood, plastic, and organic fibers which should burn away long before the steel gets hot enough to exhibit extreme deformity. Video footage by Kevin Casey from Illinois and also another subscriber from CanadaShared from and subscribe to:Mental Boost 2