The Government WASTE Of 2021 From Rand Paul’s ‘Festivus Report’... Link To 43 Page Pdf Document In Desciption

Rand Paul's "Festivus Report" reveals over $52.6 billion in government waste.Press release, December 22, 2021, WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), chairman of the Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight (ETSO) Subcommittee for the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), released his 2021 “Festivus” Report, totaling over $52,598,515,585 billion in government waste.





This marks Dr. Paul’s and the subcommittee’s seventh edition of the Festivus Report as he continues working to alert the American people to how their federal government uses their hard-earned money.





Sections are broken down into COVID-19 spending, Afghanistan, and Miscellaneous.





You can find Dr. Paul’s 2021 Festivus Report HERE: (43 Page Pdf Document)

https://www.paul.senate.gov/sites/default/files/page-attachments/Festivus%20Report%202021_0.pdf





#FestivusReport #GovernmentCorruption





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