E minor, this groove blends rasgueado nylon-string guitar with quick hammer-on fills, doubled by electric guitar adding bluesy bends and wah for swagger, Cajón, congas, rimshots, and light snare create crisp percussion over a palm-muted, playful bass, Confident, sultry male vocals deliver dynamic trills, elongated vowels, and melismas, especially in the catchy chorus with open phrasing





Let's get loud, let's get loud Turn the music up, let's do it C'mon people let's get loud Let's get loud Turn the music up to hear that sound Let's get loud, let's get loud Ain't nobody gotta tell ya What you gotta do If you wanna live your life Live it all the way and don't you waste it Every feelin' every beat Can be so very sweet you gotta taste it You gotta do it, you gotta do it your way You gotta prove it You gotta mean what you say Life's a party, make it hot Dance don't ever stop, whatever rhythm Every minute, every day Take them all the way you gotta live 'em ('cause I'm going to live my life) You gotta do it, you gotta do it your way You gotta prove it You gotta mean what you say You gotta do it, you gotta do it your way You gotta prove it You gotta mean what you say Let's get loud, let's get loud Turn the music up to hear that sound Let's get loud, let's get loud Ain't nobody gotta tell you What you gotta do