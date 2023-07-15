Angel Studios Directing People to Clinton-Podesta NGOs · July 14, 2023 Greg Reese
65 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
We must not allow our emotions to blind us from logic and reason.
Keywords
infowarsdeceptionpodestaclintonemotionschild traffickinggreg reesengoangel studios directing people to clinton podesta ngosemotional blindness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos