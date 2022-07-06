Hackers Claim Theft of Police Info in China’s Largest Data Leak

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https://gnews.org/post/plww9111
07/04/2022 Unknown hackers claimed to have stolen data on as many as a billion Chinese residents after breaching a Shanghai police database. Industry experts are saying this may be the largest cybersecurity breach in the country’s history