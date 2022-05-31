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Noble Wife Plans Her Trading Successfully
Proverbs 31:18 (NIV)
18 She sees that her trading is profitable,
and her lamp does not go out at night.
Proverbs Club Commentary
A noble wife plans ways to bring income into her family.
She works overtime to insure success.
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