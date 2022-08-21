Capitol Police Lieutenant Did Wear Maga Cap and Sought Oath Keeper's Assistance | Joe Hanneman

On August 8th the FBI used a wide reaching warrant to raid the Mar-A-Lago property of President Donald Trump. Along with a ridiculous and unconstitutional fishing expedition for January 6th implications and Spygate document retrieval, they took private documents that violate attorney/client privileges. Has the FBI and DOJ set forth a new declaration of where Americans will be under warning not to cross a regime?

There has been a resounding narrative, among others, that President Donald Trump and his supporters performed an insurrection at the Capitol Building. Through sedition accusations many prisoners are still without release by the all but dismantled January 6th Committee.

The Epoch Times released a new documentary to shed a new light and raise new questions regarding the events of January 6th. Epoch Times investigative reporter and The Real Story of January 6th documentary screenwriter Joe Hanneman joins to discuss the events which occurred and shows the truth about the politicians, the Capitol Police Force, and the attendees of the Trump rally. What occurred on this day that was created in infamy?

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting

Support independent media:

- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having the cool feeling Percale Bed Sheets and the new MySandles. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook. Find the new Kingdom Bundle and also the Health Reset bundle from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.

- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102

- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.

- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.

- Subscribe to the new FreedomFirstTV including exclusive shows from Dr. Kandiss Taylor, JD Rucker, Chad Caton, Jeff Dornik, Dr. Mark Sherwood and more! Use the code DUSTIN for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv