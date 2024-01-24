Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Faith for Salvation-Faith is a Work
channel image
Free Church
0 Subscribers
10 views
Published 15 hours ago

There is a lot of confusion about faith due to a twisting of Ephesians 2:8,9. We are taught that faith is given by God and has nothing to do with our choosing. Let us look at the Bible in other passages to find out what it really says faith is. Since we are saved by faith this is a very important lesson.

Keywords
salvationworkfaith

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket