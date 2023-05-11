https://gettr.com/post/p2gnzpk00ee

05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Miles Guo: I can feel the prayers and blessings of our fellow fighters all the time, and every word of yours makes me overwhelmed with emotion. Although being in prison, every day I can feel that our mission is given by God. Believing in this mission makes it all worthwhile!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】郭文贵先生：我能时刻感受到战友们的祈祷和祝福，战友们的每个字都令我情难自已。虽然身在狱中，我每天都能感受到上天赋予我们的灭共使命。相信这一使命，一切都值得！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





