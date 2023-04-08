https://gettr.com/post/p2dqi8x15c6

04/05/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

On the Wayne Dupree podcast, Nicole reveals that days before his arrest, Miles Guo dropped a bombshell that Fauci had a personal intimate relationship with the director of WIV. This is the lab that received millions of American funds from NIH to do gain of function research, and deliberately released it to the entire world and killed more than 1 million American people. Free Miles Guo, because he can tell you critical life-saving intel which your government agencies won’t let you know.





04/05/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

在Wayne Dupree Podcast节目中，妮可揭示在郭文贵先生被逮捕的前几天，他爆料了福奇与武汉病毒研究所所长有个人亲密关系。武毒所就是那个从NIH获得数千万美元资金用于病毒功能增强实验，并故意释放病毒到全世界，最终杀死上百万美国人的研究所。释放郭文贵，因为他可以告诉你们政府不愿意你们知道的救命情报。



