Pastor Ruth's Report: Mississippi vs Kansas, Life or Death & Supreme Court Wins

Mississippi vs Kansas: Mississippi and other states are overturning Roe v Wade in their states; yet Kansas, in the Bible belt, allows abortion through the full 9 months. Mike Adams brought this to our attention and this must be changed. Thousands of cattle are mysteriously dying in Kansas....God will judge the states that are murdering infants. Stand for Life and support pro-life centres and young women who need help during pregnancy. We can Thank God for Supreme Court wins in Maine, NY and for Joe Kennedy in Washington state! But pray for our Supreme Court justices and for our leaders, for there is a definite division and demarcation between states: those that are for life and those that are for death; those that will be blessed and those that will be cursed because of these decisions. Choose Life and Blessing! Move to a State of Refuge, a state that supports Life unless God has specifically called you to minister in a state of death. But God is going to judge the states that promote and practice the deaths of infants. Chose LIFE!

