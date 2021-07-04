© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SGT Report feat Greg Reese: 'The Fourth Reich It's Happening' [04.07.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • July 04, 2021
Note: Greg Reese (infowars.com) hade made som great video for some long time now.
REMEMBER, even if Greg Reese is 'working' with the Satanist Psyop Alex Jones, there is ALWAYS some truth in the lies they tell. Like SMHP say: "Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends."
--
Greg Reese from Infowars joins me to talk about fake news and to dissect REAL news and the war being waged against humanity.
SGT Report
107519 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Gae50SX7uix/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
REMEMBER, even if Greg Reese is 'working' with the Satanist Psyop Alex Jones, there is ALWAYS some truth in the lies they tell. Like SMHP say: "Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends."
--
Greg Reese from Infowars joins me to talk about fake news and to dissect REAL news and the war being waged against humanity.
SGT Report
107519 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Gae50SX7uix/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.